Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing's son Damian thanks fans for 'love and support' following father's death

FOXNews.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing, is thanking his fans during his time of grief.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life

Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to Damian Hurley before taking his own life 00:48

 Film financier Steve Bing wrote a goodbye note to his son Damian Hurley before jumping to his death.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Steve Bing's death ruled a suicide [Video]

Steve Bing's death ruled a suicide

Steve Bing's death has been confirmed as a suicide by Los Angeles officials.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published
Steve Bing has died aged 55. [Video]

Steve Bing has died aged 55.

Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing [Video]

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, thanks fans for 'overwhelming kindness' after dad Steve Bing's death

 Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian, is leaning on the "love and support" of fans in the days after the death of his father, Steve Bing.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Vanessafield16

Vanessa fiel @Johnbloodrage @EventMagUK @piersmorgan He dated Elizabeth Hurley the ex girlfriend of Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley… https://t.co/Uecmawdcpl 2 hours ago

ILoveAmerica__2

another proud conservative RT @GreyMadison: @tribunal_watch @AwakenedOutlaw @NASCAR The Steve Bing, friend of Clinton & Jeffrey Epstein, father of Elizabeth Hurley’s… 4 hours ago

PINK1963DSW

🌸☮🇺🇸PINK🌸1963🌸DSW🌸 RT @TMZ: Elizabeth Hurley Poses In A Bikini To Promote Swimwear Line Following Ex Steve Bing's Death (Pic)(via @Fox411) https://t.co/m9wx0N… 9 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Elizabeth Hurley Poses In A Bikini To Promote Swimwear Line Following Ex Steve Bing's Death (Pic)(via @Fox411) https://t.co/m9wx0NHeQj 10 hours ago

poppytoes

Lynn Campbell RT @TMZ: Elizabeth Hurley Poses In A Bikini To Promote Swimwear Line Following Ex Steve Bing's Death (via @Fox411) https://t.co/ZjtP3ToPE4 17 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Elizabeth Hurley Poses In A Bikini To Promote Swimwear Line Following Ex Steve Bing's Death (via @Fox411) https://t.co/ZjtP3ToPE4 19 hours ago

queen_station

Queen I did not know that Steve Bing (worth close to $600 million) committed suicide last week. He only met his 1 daughte… https://t.co/ZmAvE1vuAG 19 hours ago

DianeMccahon

Diane Doyle-McCahon RT @Hanon89121513: @tribunal_watch @NASCAR Further information.. well, "Bing also contributed millions of dollars to nonprofit charities as… 20 hours ago