Margot Robbie to star in female-centric 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

'Bombshell' star Margot Robbie is all set to star in the female-led remake of the hit film 'Pirates of The Caribbean.' According to E! News, the new project is being written by 'Birds of Prey' screenwriter Christina Hodson. Robbie's Pirates film is separate from the blockbuster franchise starring...
YouTube star Jenna Marbles has announced that she is quitting her YouTube channel, Margot Robbie is set to star in a female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for Disney and 'Tenet' has once again been..