Ryan Seacrest Has Split from Longtime Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Ryan Seacrest has called it quits with longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor, seven years after they first met. The 45-year-old American Idol host and radio star met Shayna, 28, back in March 2013 through mutual friends and they had an on-and-off relationship throughout the years. A rep for Ryan confirmed the split to JustJared.com and said, [...] 👓 View full article