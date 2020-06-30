Fontaines D.C. Share Visceral Single 'Televised Mind' Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

It's inspired by The Prodigy and the Brian Jonestown Massacre...



*Fontaines D.C.* have shared their new single 'Televised Mind'.



The band will release new album 'A Hero's Death' on July 31st, with 2021 promising some of their biggest live shows to date.



The album was produced by Dan Carey, someone who is known for aiming for *a live sound in the studio*.



New single 'Televised Mind' certainly has that raw feel, with the barbed guitar lines interweaving around the driving, surging drums.



Pitched somewhere between Brian Jonestown Massacre and - curiously - The Prodigy, it sounds like a concert anthem-in-waiting.



*Fontaines D.C.* frontman Grian Chatten comments...



“This song is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval. People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong. We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts.”



“We were listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song 'Open Heart Surgery'. I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel. That last line repeated over and over [“What ya call it”] is a buffer expression that people used here in Dublin. It’s sort of like “umm” or “well...” – it’s what people say when they’re distracted.”



Tune in now.



'A Hero's Death' will be released on July 31st.



Photo Credit: *Ellius Grace*



