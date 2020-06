Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Her Experience With an Eating Disorder Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is getting candid about having an eating disorder and more – TooFab Tati Westbrook released a new video about the drama between her Shane Dawson, James Charles and Jeffree Star – Just Jared Adele had something to say to fans asking about her new music – TooFab Sarah Hyland is opening [...] 👓 View full article