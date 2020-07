Related videos from verified sources Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask



President Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06 Published 9 hours ago Trump Was Allegedly “Humiliating” and “Bullying” Toward Former British PM Theresa May



A new report is revealing the rocky relationship between President Trump and former British Prime Minister Theresa May. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:42 Published 14 hours ago Could Trump Drop Out of the Presidential Race “If His Poll Numbers Don’t Rebound?”



Could President Trump drop out of the presidential race against Joe Biden? One Fox News report is painting that picture for the first time. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this