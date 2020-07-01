Global  

Kanye West Heads to His Office in Calabasas With a New Haircut

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 July 2020
Kanye West is ready to work. The 43-year-old superstar was spotted heading to his office on Tuesday (June 30) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West Kanye was seen wearing brown leather pants and sporting a fresh new haircut as he made his way to the building. That same day, [...]
