Naked News Even @Cirque isn't flexible enough to avoid the financial impact of the #COVID19 pandemic! ➡️ https://t.co/HdlHlNy44H via @CTVMontreal 3 hours ago

Qasim The Montreal-based company blamed the forced show closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic."Cirque du Soleil files for… https://t.co/MCGjEUt9Mn 5 hours ago

Gerry Duncan RT @Pollstar: Cirque du Soleil Files For Creditor Protection In Canada while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the pandemic.… 9 hours ago

karen littlewood Non union too so probably no protections in place. @bluemangroup will be next. Cirque du Soleil files for creditor… https://t.co/SXS2mu8bfU 9 hours ago

Pollstar Cirque du Soleil Files For Creditor Protection In Canada while it develops a plan to restart its business amid the… https://t.co/KvXj3tPqt6 10 hours ago

Pseu Donym 'The Cirque is saved': Cirque du Soleil files for creditor protection, terminates 3,480 jobs… https://t.co/4bBIVlSrB7 15 hours ago