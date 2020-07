Leah McSweeney of 'RHONY' shows NYC protests are as 'crazy as the news'



"I got text messages asking me if New York is as crazy as it is on the news, and yes it is." "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney, who lives downtown, headed to Union Square on..

Credit: Page Six Duration: 02:41 Published on June 1, 2020