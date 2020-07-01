Sonam Kapoor recalls the time when she got infected with swine flu: 'Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () While the world is battling coronavirus reports of a new Swine Flu's discovery with pandemic potential has been reported in China. Expressing her concern, actress Sonam Kapoor shared her thoughts about it and wrote that she wishes this development isn't true. Not only this, the actor also took us back to the time when she was...
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have cautioned that the virus does not pose an immediate global health threat. Katie Johnston reports.
On May 8 2018, it was the first time when rumored lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made their first public appearance on Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Wedding reception..