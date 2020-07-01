Sonam Kapoor recalls the time when she got infected with swine flu: 'Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'

Ranbir - Alia, Varun - Natasha FIRST Media Appearance At Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Reception



On May 8 2018, it was the first time when rumored lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made their first public appearance on Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Wedding reception..

Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 03:38 Published on May 8, 2020