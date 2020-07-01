Global  

Sonam Kapoor recalls the time when she got infected with swine flu: 'Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
While the world is battling coronavirus reports of a new Swine Flu's discovery with pandemic potential has been reported in China. Expressing her concern, actress Sonam Kapoor shared her thoughts about it and wrote that she wishes this development isn't true. Not only this, the actor also took us back to the time when she was...
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'

China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential' 00:38

 Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have cautioned that the virus does not pose an immediate global health threat. Katie Johnston reports.

