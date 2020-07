Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Cordero has spent three months in the hospital, and his wife,...

Nick Cordero's Wife Gives a Day 85 Update, Says He's 'Profoundly Weak,' But Interacts with His Eyes Nick Cordero has been in the hospital for nearly three months now and his wife Amanda Kloots just gave her “day 85″ update on his recovery from coronavirus....

Just Jared 1 week ago