Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirus

Nick Cordero, a Canadian actor who earned a Tony nomination for the 2014 musical "Bullets Over Broadway" and seemed on the cusp of an even more prominent career before being hospitalized with the coronavirus, died July 5 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 41. His death was announced on Instagram by his wife, Amanda Kloots. Cordero had been hospitalized in late March and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He reportedly had no underlying health conditions but, after being put on a ventilator, developed blood clots that led doctors to amputate his right leg. Cordero's wife, a fitness trainer and former Radio City Rockette,...


