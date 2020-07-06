Global  

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirus

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 of coronavirusNick Cordero, a Canadian actor who earned a Tony nomination for the 2014 musical “Bullets Over Broadway” and seemed on the cusp of an even more prominent career before being hospitalized with the coronavirus, died July 5 at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 41. His death was announced on Instagram by his wife, Amanda Kloots. Cordero had been hospitalized in late March and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He reportedly had no underlying health conditions but, after being put on a ventilator, developed blood clots that led doctors to amputate his right leg. Cordero’s wife, a fitness trainer and former Radio City Rockette,...
News video: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dead At 41 00:30

 Cordero, who starred in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "A Bronx Tale," had been in a Los Angeles hospital for months battling coronavirus. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

