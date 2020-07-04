Saroj Khan passes away; it's a death of the institution
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Soon after the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002) at New Excelsior cinema, both Bhansali and the leading-lady Aishwarya Rai drove off together to meet the film's choreographer Saroj Khan. Khan had been unwell even during the shoot of Devdas. But her health had deteriorated considerably since, and she'd been...
Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan who was fondly known as "Masterji" died early this morning. She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in breathing and died of cardiac arrest. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a...