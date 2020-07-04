Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes Private on Twitter After 'Hamilton' Debuts on Disney+
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Lin-Manuel Miranda has locked his Twitter account and he’s now private on the social media app. The 40-year-old actor and composer, who is the star and creator of the Broadway musical Hamilton, went private on Twitter sometime on late Friday night (July 3). The filmed version of Hamilton debuted on Disney+ that day and Lin [...]
