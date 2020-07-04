Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes Private on Twitter After 'Hamilton' Debuts on Disney+

Just Jared Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Lin-Manuel Miranda has locked his Twitter account and he’s now private on the social media app. The 40-year-old actor and composer, who is the star and creator of the Broadway musical Hamilton, went private on Twitter sometime on late Friday night (July 3). The filmed version of Hamilton debuted on Disney+ that day and Lin [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WIRED - Published
News video: The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter

The Hamilton Cast Answers Hamilton Questions From Twitter 23:33

 The cast of 'Hamilton' use the power of Twitter to answer the internet's burning questions about the now-ubiquitous Broadway show, 'Hamilton.' What were some of the best backstage moments? Would 'Hamilton' be different in 2020? Will there ever be a 'Hamilton 2'? How did the original cast come...

Related videos from verified sources

‘Hamilton’ Now Streaming On Disney+; Cast Members, Fans Celebrating With Watch Party [Video]

‘Hamilton’ Now Streaming On Disney+; Cast Members, Fans Celebrating With Watch Party

The filmed version of Broadway sensation "Hamilton" began streaming Friday on Disney+, more than 15 months before its planned theatrical debut.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:40Published
'Hamilton' hits Disney+ today! [Video]

'Hamilton' hits Disney+ today!

Starting today, Hamilton will be available on Disney+. For those who wanted to see the production live here in Vegas, watching it on the streaming service is your best option since the show's run at..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be [Video]

Hamilton Cast on how 'perfectly timed' the show continues to be

Daveed Diggs, from the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton, says the show will be viewed through a different glass as it prepares to be made available virtually on Disney+ from July 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

'Hamilton' creator, star Lin-Manuel Miranda sees 'silver lining' to pandemic

 As "Hamilton" debuts on Disney+, creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda sees a "silver lining" to Broadway's shutdown as a time to examine systemic racism....
USATODAY.com

Disney+ Debuts 'Hamilton' Preview Ahead of Premiere - Watch! (Video)

 Hamilton is heading to Disney+ soon, and there’s a new preview! The filmed version of the original Broadway production premieres on Friday (July 3) on Disney+,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

0nlyPablo

Pablo RT @JustJared: Lin-Manuel Miranda went private on Twitter tonight, shortly after #Hamilton debuted on Disney+ See what fans are saying: ht… 33 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Lin-Manuel Miranda went private on Twitter tonight, shortly after #Hamilton debuted on Disney+ See what fans are s… https://t.co/9tgmbFs3AM 46 minutes ago

rahanarasteh

rahan رهان @prernajag wow i just read the thread on this so tldr: puerto rican high schooler makes a twitter thread about how… https://t.co/b3N10xJ4Iz 55 minutes ago

hobiontoyou

͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏ ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏dani ⁷ bro why is lin manuel miranda on private, what goes on? 3 hours ago