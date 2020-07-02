How to watch 'Hamilton' when it premieres on Disney Plus on July 3 Thursday, 2 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )





· A filmed version of "Hamilton," the wildly popular Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making its way to Disney Plus on July 3.

· The movie adaptation, which seeks to emulate the in-person theatrical experience of "Hamilton," is arriving on Disney Plus more than a year before its intended October... · A filmed version of "Hamilton," the wildly popular Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making its way to Disney Plus on July 3.· The movie adaptation, which seeks to emulate the in-person theatrical experience of "Hamilton," is arriving on Disney Plus more than a year before its intended October 👓 View full article

