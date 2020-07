Sonali Bendre is missing her 'abs and flowing hair' as she shares gorgeous throwback picture Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Cancer survivor actress Sonali Bendre shared a few blasts from the past on her Instagram recently. The 45-year-old actress picked out memories from her beach days and shared two pictures with her fans.



In the picture, the Sarfarosh actress can be seen in a sizzling yellow printed two-piece swimsuit while the other had her... 👓 View full article