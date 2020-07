Tyson Brummett Dead - Former MLB Player Dies at 35 in a Plane Crash Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Tyson Brummett, a former pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, has tragically died at the age of 35. Brummett died on Friday morning (July 3) during a small plane crash in Utah. β€œA man and two of his sons were hiking when they saw the plane begin to turn, then spiral downward. The witness said the [...] πŸ‘“ View full article