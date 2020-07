You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump not verbally briefed on Russia bounty matter: WH



[NFA] White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump was not verbally briefed on a reported Russian effort to pay the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:10 Published 4 days ago Russian Bounties On US Troops: What Did Trump Know, And When?



CNN reports the White House had intelligence in early 2019 indicating Russian actors were offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan. That's more than a year before President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 5 days ago Coronavirus: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till July 31st | Oneindia News



The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Issuing fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:34 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this