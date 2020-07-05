Global  

JK Rowling Once Again Speaks Out About the Transgender Community

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
J.K. Rowling is once again speaking about the transgender community. The 54-year-old Harry Potter author, who has already received plenty of criticism for voicing anti-trans claims, once again spoke out with her opinions about the trans community in a series of tweets on Sunday (July 5). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of J.K. Rowling [...]
