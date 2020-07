Julia Roberts celebrates 18th wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

On the occasion of completing 18 years as a married couple, American actor Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder expressed their happiness on social media on Saturday.



According to People Magazine, the pair celebrated their anniversary with Roberts sharing a sweet photo of her planting a kiss on Moder's... 👓 View full article