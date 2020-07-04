|
Julia Roberts Shares Super Rare Photo with Husband Daniel Moder on Their Anniversary!
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Julia Roberts is celebrating her wedding anniversary! The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (July 4) to share a rare photo with hubby Daniel Moder on their 18th wedding anniversary. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Roberts “✨18 years✨ #heckyes,” Julia captioned the below pic while giving the 51-year-old cinematographer a kiss [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this