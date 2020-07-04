Julia Roberts Shares Super Rare Photo with Husband Daniel Moder on Their Anniversary! Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Julia Roberts is celebrating her wedding anniversary! The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday (July 4) to share a rare photo with hubby Daniel Moder on their 18th wedding anniversary. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Roberts “✨18 years✨ #heckyes,” Julia captioned the below pic while giving the 51-year-old cinematographer a kiss [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts



Actress Julia Roberts on Wednesday (May 20) kicked off The ONE Campaign's #PassTheMic by talking to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, Dr. Anthony Fauci on her personal.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published on May 20, 2020

Tweets about this JustJared.com Julia Roberts is celebrating her 18th wedding anniversary with Daniel Moder! https://t.co/QGsnBhoScK 54 minutes ago