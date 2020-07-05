|
Julia Roberts shares rare photo with husband Daniel Moder on their 18th anniversary
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Julia Roberts marked her 18th anniversary with husband Daniel Moder, posting a rare couple shot on Instagram hashtagged #heckyes.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julia Roberts American actress and producer
Dr. Fauci talks health disparities with Julia Roberts
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54Published
Daniel Moder American cinematographer
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Emily Ratajkowski New Blonde Hair
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Jessica Alba Gets Classic French Manicure
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
The Nigerian Email Scammer Who Stole Millions From Premier League Club, NY Law Firm, BanksRamon Olorunwa Abbas, who went by the name Ray Hushpuppi, made no secret of his extraordinary wealth. On an Instagram account with 2.3 million followers, he..
WorldNews
RuPaul quits social media
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:01Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this