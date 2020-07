Disney Star Sebastian Athie Dies at Age 24 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Sebastian Athie has sadly died at the young age of 24. The Disney Channel Latin America star’s passing was confirmed by the network in a tweet over the weekend. “Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” it read. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him [...] 👓 View full article

