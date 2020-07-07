|
Twitter Unloads on Katie and Stephen Miller Over Family Separation Book Quote: ‘Literal Sociopaths’
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Twitter users reacted with a mixture of horror and derision to a quote from Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller — wife of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller — in which she said visiting a migrant detention facility didn’t instill her with compassion for separated families. On Monday night’s edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, host […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this