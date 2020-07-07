Global  

Tom Hanks Speaks Out in First Interviews Since Coronavirus Recovery, Goes After U.S. Response: I Have ‘No Respect’ for People Who Don’t Wear Masks

Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Actor Tom Hanks revealed that he is disappointed by the U.S. coronavirus response, and explained that the effort needed to combat the outbreak should parallel the sentiment shared by Americans during World War II.
