Bella Thorne & Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo Reunite After Almost 5 Months Apart!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Bella Thorne is back with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo! The 22-year-old actress and her 27-year-old musician beau were finally just reunited after nearly five months apart. “After 5 months reunited & it feels so good ❤️ where shall we go next ??since ben isn’t allowed in America yet… and I can’t go to Italy unless [...]
News video: Bella Thorne reunites with boyfriend in Mexico

Bella Thorne reunites with boyfriend in Mexico 00:43

 Bella Thorne has reunited with her Italian boyfriend for the first time in five months.

