Usain Bolt Shows Off Daughter for First Time in Sweet Birthday Tribute to Girlfriend Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Jamaican former sprinter takes to his Instagram account to share a photo of his girlfriend Kasi Bennet holding their baby girl alongside a couple of solo shots of the little one. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old



A dad says his baby learned to stand at eight-weeks-old - after she was inspired by watching him view strongman clips on YouTube.Tezra Finn-Johnston, 31, and girlfriend Emily Derrick, 23, first noticed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:13 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this