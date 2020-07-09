Global  

Usain Bolt shares daughter Olympia's pictures on girlfriend Kasi's birthday

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Usain Bolt shares daughter Olympia's pictures on girlfriend Kasi's birthdayJamaican sprint great Usain Bolt chose the perfect occasion — partner Kasi Bennett's 21st birthday — to share pictures and the name of their daughter on social media.

On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers and wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am...
