Usain Bolt shares daughter Olympia's pictures on girlfriend Kasi's birthday
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt chose the perfect occasion — partner Kasi Bennett's 21st birthday — to share pictures and the name of their daughter on social media.
On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers and wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am...
