Charlize Theron says it's 'a little heartbreaking' she won't get to star as Furiosa in Mad Max prequel
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Actor Charlize Theron recently revealed that she wasn't prepared to let go of the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' character Furiosa, but she had to. According to Fox News, filmmaker George Miller told the New York Times in May that he was going to do a prequel with a younger actress to portray Furiosa. The 44-year-old star opened up in a...
