Rudy Giuliani Says He Called the Cops on Sacha Baron Cohen After Alleged Prank Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and now the personal attorney for President Donald Trump, says he called the cops on Sacha Baron Cohen after an alleged prank. Giuliani thought he was going to be doing a serious interview about COVID-19 when he showed up at the Mark Hotel in New York [...] πŸ‘“ View full article