Robert De Niro's lawyer says coronavirus has caused the actor financial strain

Mid-Day Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The coronavirus dealt a massive financial blow to veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's finances his lawyer revealed in court, as his estranged wife Grace Hightower asked for an emergency order to raise her monthly American Express card credit limit from $50,000 to $100,000. According to Page Six, Hightower's lawyer told the...
