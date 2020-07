Chrissy Teigen Is Boycotting Goya Foods - Find Out Why! Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Chrissy Teigen‘s giving up Goya. The 34-year-old star confirmed that she will be boycotting Goya products along with many others on social media after the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, visited the White House and showered Donald Trump in controversial praise on Thursday (July 8). “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a [...] 👓 View full article

