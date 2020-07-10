Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Confirm Former August Alsina Relationship - Watch (Video) Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are getting candid. The married couple brought themselves to Red Table Talk to discuss August Alsina‘s recent allegations that he and Jada had a Will-approved romance for years in a discussion on Friday (July 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jada Pinkett Smith Together, the two wanted [...] 👓 View full article

