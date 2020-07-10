Global  
 

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Confirm Former August Alsina Relationship - Watch (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are getting candid. The married couple brought themselves to Red Table Talk to discuss August Alsina‘s recent allegations that he and Jada had a Will-approved romance for years in a discussion on Friday (July 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jada Pinkett Smith Together, the two wanted [...]
