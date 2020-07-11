Global  
 

Netizens trend Rohit Shetty after news of gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020
On Friday, netizens poked fun at Rohit Shetty after learning about Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter. The filmmaker was the subject of a flood of memes.

The car that Dubey was travelling in overturned, and while trying to escape, he was allegedly killed in a police encounter. Netizens felt this was straight out of...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News 02:54

 Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh -- where he was arrested yesterday. The police said that Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, asserting...

