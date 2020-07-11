Netizens trend Rohit Shetty after news of gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh -- where he was arrested yesterday. The police said that Vikas Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded, asserting...
UP gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter on Friday. Speaking on the encounter, UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said four police personnel and two STF commandos were injured. Meanwhile,..
Uttar Pradesh Police found three bombs in Bikaru village in Kanpur. The crude bombs were recovered from village panchayat house. Three UP Police teams have been investigating the area where eight cops..
