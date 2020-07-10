Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter compares gangster Vikas Dubey's ‘fake encounter’ with Rohit Shetty's film script, churns out hilarious memes!

Bollywood Life Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Many felt that the encounter was fake and hence filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has shown fake police encounters in his films, was featured in most memes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur 01:10

 Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with police in Kanpur on July 10. According to sources, main accused of Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car of convoy bringing him to Kanpur..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident [Video]

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF [Video]

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this