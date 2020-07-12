Global  
 

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test negative for COVID-19

Sunday, 12 July 2020
The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. This was reported by zeenews.india.com after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered 04:16

 From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...

Coronavirus: Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test Covid negative

 Both actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital, where all the tests of the Bachchan family members were conducted.
