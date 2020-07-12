Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan test negative for COVID-19
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () The COVID-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited. This was reported by zeenews.india.com after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets on Saturday evening that they...
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive on Saturday evening. The entire...
With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..
A Delhi couple was caught visiting Dharamshala by producing fake COVID-19 negative certificates. While speaking to ANI in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on July 09, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of..