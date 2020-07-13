As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are hospitalised all their shoots have been delayed
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Since Saturday night, Twitter has been flooded with wishes of speedy recovery after Amitabh Bachchan informed his legion of fans that he had tested positive for *COVID-19*. The veteran — along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also infected — was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. While the two are stable and...
As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today. Maharashtra Health Minister...
CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD..
Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July..