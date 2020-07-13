Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are hospitalised all their shoots have been delayed

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
As Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are hospitalised all their shoots have been delayedSince Saturday night, Twitter has been flooded with wishes of speedy recovery after Amitabh Bachchan informed his legion of fans that he had tested positive for *COVID-19*. The veteran — along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, who is also infected — was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle. While the two are stable and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News 01:33

 As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today. Maharashtra Health Minister...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID [Video]

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID

CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Video: Amitabh thanking doctors goes viral

 On Saturday night Amitabh Bachchan took to the microblogging site Twitter to share the unfortunate news of him being tested positive for Covid-19. All his family...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Ank806

Ankoor Shah RT @pinkvilla: John Cena shares Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's photo after the duo hospitalised for COVID 19 #JohnCena #AmitabhBa… 9 minutes ago

lmdepalacios

Guadalupe Palacios 🌹🌎🌏🌍 RT @AJEnglish: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law actress Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter all test positive f… 17 minutes ago

suhamma

ಯುತಕಕವಸಕಿ RT @timesofindia: #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #Aaradhya also test positive for #Covid19 after Amitabh-Abhishek hospitalised https://t.co/XnQQ… 1 hour ago

ArpanChatterji

Arpan Chatterjee RT @ImtiazMadmood: Sorry to hear that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya also test positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh-Abhishek hospitalis… 2 hours ago

SaraBangla

Sara Bangla Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya also test positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh-Abhishek hospitalised, Jaya Bachc… https://t.co/zs5BS6yGz3 2 hours ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/1xPXLLySEV 3 hours ago