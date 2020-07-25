Amitabh Bachchan pens a note for his fans: The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Big B conveys gratitude to well-wishers for blessings, love and prayers



In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their blessings, love and prayers. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago Tommy Lasorda tells Korean fan to "go back [to where he's from]"



This shocking, never-seen-before video shows L.A. Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda telling a fan that he should go back to Korea. In the clip, Lasorda, then 90, can be seen singling out a fan and asking:.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:12 Published 2 weeks ago Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19



The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this