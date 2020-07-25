Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amitabh Bachchan pens a note for his fans: The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan is constantly updating his social media feed, either with his health updates or sometimes just thanking everyone for praying for his speedy recovery. In his latest tweet, Big B, who *has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital* after being found COVID-positive, has expressed gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for...
