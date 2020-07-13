Global  
 

After COVID diagnosis, Anupam Kher's mother shifts to isolation ward, Raju Kher's family in-home quarantine

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Hours after his family members tested positive for coronavirus, Anupam Kher, during early hours on Monday, said that his mother Dulari has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju Kher's family is in home-quarantine.

Kher, who had earlier revealed to his fans about the *COVID diagnosis of his mother and...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Anupam Kher's family tests COVID positive, actor's report negative

Anupam Kher's family tests COVID positive, actor's report negative 01:26

 Actor Anupam Kher's family members including his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece have been tested COVID-19 positive. However, actor has been tested negative. They have been admitted to Kokilaben hospital for treatment. Anupam Kher took to social media to inform the news.

