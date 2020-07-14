Global  
 

Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Travolta pays tribute to 'courageous' mom

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
American actor Kelly Preston's daughter Ella Travolta honoured her late mother for having a "light that never ceases to shine" in a moving tribute following the actor's death from breast cancer. According to Fox News, Preston's husband confirmed her death on Instagram, revealing that it followed a private two-year battle with...
Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife

Kelly Preston Dies Of Breast Cancer At 57, John Travolta Pays Tribute To 'Courageous' Wife

 John Travolta revealed to the world that his wife and actress, Kelly Preston, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Plus, another tragic loss in Hollywood as Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin does by apparent suicide.

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston

Kelly Preston, the actress who starred in such movies as 'Jerry Maguire,' 'SpaceCamp,' 'For Love of the Game', and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' has died. She was 57.

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Kelly Preston's daughter, Ella, pays tribute to 'courageous' mother following her death

 Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella, paid tribute to her late mother on social media shortly after news of her death was announced by her dad, John Travolta. 
