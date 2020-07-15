Global  
 

P. Diddy, Dwyane Wade, Charlamagne Tha God Under Fire For Showing Support to Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic Comments

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 July 2020
P. Diddy, Dwyane Wade, Charlamagne Tha God Under Fire For Showing Support to Nick Cannon After Anti-Semitic CommentsSeveral celebrities, including rapper P Diddy, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and NBA legend Dwyane Wade have faced criticism for showing support of Nick Cannon after he was fired from ViacomCBS Wednesday morning for anti-Semitic comments.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon

Viacom/CBS Cancels Nick Cannon 00:42

 Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS. The move comes after Cannon made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode. “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We...

