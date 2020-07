Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 21 hours ago Vidya Balan on how her life changed in 2008: 'Acceptance of the self happened' 14:17 Vidya Balan laughs with abandon as she juggles question on math ahead of debuting as ‘the Human Computer’ in Shakuntala Devi. “You will have to watch the film for that,” she says with a big guffaw. The actor who was has battled immense criticism in the earlier phase of her career is in a...