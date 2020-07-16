Trump Demoted Brad Parscale After Reportedly Getting Spooked By Fox News Polls — and a Warning From Tucker Carlson Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A raft of reports have pointed to different blunders, mounting rapidly in recent months, to finally prompt President Donald Trump to demote his campaign manager Brad Parscale. The Wall Street Journal reported Trump was concerned by a Lincoln Project ad that emphasized the lifestyle Parscale’s work on the Trump campaign has paid for (that includes […] A raft of reports have pointed to different blunders, mounting rapidly in recent months, to finally prompt President Donald Trump to demote his campaign manager Brad Parscale. The Wall Street Journal reported Trump was concerned by a Lincoln Project ad that emphasized the lifestyle Parscale’s work on the Trump campaign has paid for (that includes […] 👓 View full article

