Trump Demoted Brad Parscale After Reportedly Getting Spooked By Fox News Polls — and a Warning From Tucker Carlson

Mediaite Thursday, 16 July 2020
Trump Demoted Brad Parscale After Reportedly Getting Spooked By Fox News Polls — and a Warning From Tucker CarlsonA raft of reports have pointed to different blunders, mounting rapidly in recent months, to finally prompt President Donald Trump to demote his campaign manager Brad Parscale. The Wall Street Journal reported Trump was concerned by a Lincoln Project ad that emphasized the lifestyle Parscale’s work on the Trump campaign has paid for (that includes […]
President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale [Video]

President Trump Replacing Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

There's been a shake-up in the Trump campaign staff.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published
President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book [Video]

President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book

We have an ABC exclusive interview with President Trump's niece. Mary Trump has published a scathing new memoir about her uncle and family.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:45Published
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei

US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published

