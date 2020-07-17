Logic Says He's Retiring, New Album 'No Pressure' Will Be His Last
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Logic has announced that he is retiring from music. The 30-year-old rapper has announced that his upcoming sixth studio album No Pressure will be his final album. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a [...]
