Logic Says He's Retiring, New Album 'No Pressure' Will Be His Last

Just Jared Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Logic has announced that he is retiring from music. The 30-year-old rapper has announced that his upcoming sixth studio album No Pressure will be his final album. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a [...]
 After 10 years in the business, Logic has announced he's leaving the music industry. He made the surprising news public on Thursday by posting it to all his social media accounts. The artists said he has made the decision so he can devote more time to his family. According to CNN, the rapper/singer...

