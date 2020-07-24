Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Logic Just Dropped His Final Album 'No Pressure' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Logic is retiring from music but not without one last album! The 30-year-rapper just released his sixth and final studio album titled No Pressure. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic Just last week, Logic announced that he was retiring from music. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Logic Announces Retirement [Video]

Logic Announces Retirement

After 10 years in the business, Logic has announced he's leaving the music industry. He made the surprising news public on Thursday by posting it to all his social media accounts. The artists said he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Logic to retire after release of next album [Video]

Logic to retire after release of next album

In an announcement, the Grammy-nominee said he plans to devote more time to his family.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Logic to Retire After Release of Next Album [Video]

Logic to Retire After Release of Next Album

Logic to Retire After Release of Next Album In an announcement, the Grammy nominee said he plans to devote more time to his family. Logic, via Instagram The 30-year-old's sixth studio album, 'No..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Logic Drops His Final Album ‘No Pressure’: Stream It Now

 Logic is bidding farewell to music, but not without one last album.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

Logic Reveals No Pressure Album Tracklisting + NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge Thinks It’s Fire

Logic Reveals No Pressure Album Tracklisting + NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge Thinks It’s Fire East Coast rapper Logic is giving fans something to get hyped about. The hip-hop star has shared the tracklisting to his final studio effort No Pressure....
SOHH


Tweets about this

saraftconcerts

sara overwhelmed bc my timeline is all one direction and taylor swift dropped an album out of the blue and logic just re… https://t.co/2KN5yVfuZ4 2 minutes ago

rxdzz_

mxttyiice @Jects_ @russdiemon logic just dropped his final album goofy boy 50 minutes ago

GeekEyeCon

EyeCon Ok, so Logic's final album just dropped and he's livestreaming the debut. It dropped like 3 minutes ago on Spot an… https://t.co/eCwgwUPzos 55 minutes ago

Mista_Hall25

Devin Hall ❄️ In all honesty, Logic in his early days had some great songs and a couple albums that were good. He has for sure dr… https://t.co/zxAbornUPh 1 week ago

HipHopNath

Nathan🦁 Just woke up for work and saw: Logic retiring after this final album???? People aren't liking the new Drake single… https://t.co/qHlTyKhggr 1 week ago