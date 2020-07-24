Logic Just Dropped His Final Album 'No Pressure' - Listen Now!
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Logic is retiring from music but not without one last album! The 30-year-rapper just released his sixth and final studio album titled No Pressure. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic Just last week, Logic announced that he was retiring from music. “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced [...]
After 10 years in the business, Logic has announced he's leaving the music industry. He made the surprising news public on Thursday by posting it to all his social media accounts. The artists said he..