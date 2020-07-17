|
Twitter Drags Mike Pompeo for Attacking Award-Winning 1619 Project on Slavery:’You’ve Got Racist Bingo!’
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went out of his way to slam the New York Times‘ 1619 Project during a speech Thursday, which sparked a deluge of outraged responses on Twitter alternately accusing Pompeo of racism, attacking the free press, and ignoring more pressing issues. Pompeo ripped the project during a speech at the National […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this