HBO's Showbiz Kids: Evan Rachel Wood, Cameron Boyce and More Reveal the Cost of Child Stardom

E! Online Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
HBO's newest documentary, Showbiz Kids, examines the dark reality of child stardom through the lens of those who lived it. Evan Rachel Wood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Wil Wheaton, Todd...
