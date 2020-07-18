Global  
 

WATCH: Chris Wallace LAUGHS as he Describes Trump’s Fruitless Search for Proof of False Attack on Joe Biden

Mediaite Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace couldn't suppress a laugh as he told colleague Bill Hemmer about President Donald Trump's fruitless search for proof of his false attack on Joe Biden, whom Trump and his campaign have claimed wants to "defund the police."
News video: Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll 00:38

 Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at the state and national levels for years, if not decades. But publicly, Trump acknowledges none of...

