WATCH: Chris Wallace LAUGHS as he Describes Trump’s Fruitless Search for Proof of False Attack on Joe Biden
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace couldn't suppress a laugh as he told colleague Bill Hemmer about President Donald Trump's fruitless search for proof of his false attack on Joe Biden, whom Trump and his campaign have claimed wants to "defund the police."
