WATCH: Chris Wallace LAUGHS as he Describes Trump’s Fruitless Search for Proof of False Attack on Joe Biden

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mandela Barnes shares his thoughts, hopes for the DNC



Our Charles Benson spome to Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes about the upcoming DNC and his recent Joe Biden endorsement. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:52 Published 18 hours ago Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick



[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31 Published 20 hours ago US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump



A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this