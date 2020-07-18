Global  
 

Angelina Jolie Has Been Wearing This $5 Face Mask - Get It Now!

Just Jared Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Everyone should be wearing masks while out in public right now and you could be wearing one just like Angelina Jolie! The Oscar-winning actress has been wearing the same reusable gray face mask in all of the recent outings she’s made. The mask is a $5 one from Everlane‘s 100% Human line. They’re available in [...]
