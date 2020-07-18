Angelina Jolie Has Been Wearing This $5 Face Mask - Get It Now!
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Everyone should be wearing masks while out in public right now and you could be wearing one just like Angelina Jolie! The Oscar-winning actress has been wearing the same reusable gray face mask in all of the recent outings she’s made. The mask is a $5 one from Everlane‘s 100% Human line. They’re available in [...]
A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
Celebrities Unite for Gov. Cuomo's 'Mask Up America' Campaign The initiative was launched this week by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. 'Mask Up America' is a series of public service announcements with..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published