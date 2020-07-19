Global  
 

Gwyneth Paltrow shares summertime selfie with daughter Apple

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 July 2020
It seems like American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her daughter Apple this summer. The 47-year-old actor and Goop founder shared a selfie of her lounging with 16-year-old Apple on Instagram, captioning the sweet photo "Summer with my Apple."


Summer with my...
