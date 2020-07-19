|
Gwyneth Paltrow shares summertime selfie with daughter Apple
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
It seems like American actor Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her daughter Apple this summer. The 47-year-old actor and Goop founder shared a selfie of her lounging with 16-year-old Apple on Instagram, captioning the sweet photo "Summer with my Apple."
