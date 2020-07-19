Gwyneth Paltrow shares summertime selfie with daughter Apple

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's everything Apple may launch in coming months



Apple is said to launch more than just iPhone 12 series later this year. The list includes everything from AMD-based Mac devices, Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad and iPad Pro tablets. it may also launch.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 9 hours ago Apple Music Time-Synced Lyrics now on Samsung smart TVs



Samsung Electronics has announced that Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs will now feature and display millions of real-time synced lyrics that animate along with the music. Users can easily scroll.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares selfie with her mother and daughter



Late actor Rishi Kapoor daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is quite active on social media. On Sunday, Riddhima shared a selfie where she shares a happy moment with her mother Neetu Kapoor and daughter.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:43 Published on June 29, 2020

Related news from verified sources Gwyneth Paltrow & Daughter Apple Are Twinning in New Selfie! Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying a day with her daughter! The 47-year-old actress and Goop founder took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (July 18) to share a selfie...

Just Jared 1 week ago





Tweets about this